deputies with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division observed a vehicle displaying a fictitious license plate. Deputies initiated a traffic stop at the intersection of Hwy 127 South and Old Farm Dr. Deputies began pursuing this vehicle after it failed to stop. The fleeing vehicle crashed into an electrical pole at the intersection of Old Farm Dr and Valley Field Rd. The driver of this vehicle then fled from deputies on foot before being apprehended.
