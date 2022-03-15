Tickets are available this week
Rediscover the classic tale of four children who wander from an old wardrobe into the wonderful and exciting world of Narnia. All the action and adventure from the story are in this adaptation along with all the characters you know: Aslan, Mr. and Mrs. Beaver, Tumnus the Fawn, the White Witch Jadis, and Father Christmas. Come step through the wardrobe with Peter, Susan, Edmund, and Lucy, and experience Narnia like never before!
Tickets will be available beginning
on the following dates:
Benefactors - Tuesday, March 15th
Season Ticket Holders - Wednesday, March 16th
General Public - Friday, March 18th
The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe is Directed by Bill Morgan. Show dates are April 1, 2, 3, 8, 9, 10, 2022. Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 pm, and Sunday shows are at 3:00 pm.
**Based on current conditions, we recommend that all patrons wear a mask while attending The Green Room’s production of The Lion, The Witch, and the Wardrobe. Thank you for helping The Green Room remain open in a safe and healthy manner.
You can order online tickets using the button below. If you wish to call The Green Room to order your tickets over the phone, call (828) 464-6128 between 10:00 am and 5:00 pm starting on the specified date above. With the exception of Benefactor day, the Box Office is open Wednesdays – Fridays from 10 am to 5 pm. (Our offices are closed on Mondays.)