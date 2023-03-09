334930714_597607629071892_6986612667336970344_n.png
We invite you to join us for our next Comprehensive Plan Meeting, on March 15th at 6pm, at Town Hall.
The Town of Catawba has embarked upon a comprehensive planning process. The goal is to inspire active community involvement, in order to establish a framework for achieving the community’s vision, expectations and guidance for growth and development/redevelopment, and town services over the next 20+ years.
Plan policies will address land use regulations and decisions, which serve as the foundation for economic development, as well as, fiscal stability, along with the Town’s ability to provide direct services and support other initiatives.
WHAT IS A COMPREHENSIVE PLAN?
A comprehensive plan provides a thought-out guide to long-range growth and development. The plan provides the goals, policies and projects in the process, in order to implement the Town’s vision.
This plan is about our people, our community and working together to form a vision and to identify the tools we have and need, to implement that vision. Whether it is addressing the urgency of climate change or overcoming the legacy of racial and ethnic barriers, this planning process aims to bring the spirit of our community together across a broad spectrum of interests, passion and expertise.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

  

