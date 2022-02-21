featured
Time to Register for Pre-School
- Danny Wray
-
- Updated
- Comments
It's time to register for NC Pre-K for 2022-23!
NC Pre-K is a free preschool for eligible four-year-old children in Catawba County.
There are many classroom locations across the county. If you know of any 4-year-old children who would benefit from participating in Pre-K next school year, please encourage them to apply by May 28th. Applications can be found at the elementary schools, at the Catawba County Partnership for Children or visit our website at https://www.catawbaschools.net/academics/early-childhood
Catawba County Schools is also excited to offer a new Spanish Immersion Pre-K program at our Clyde Campbell location. More info coming soon!
If you have questions, please call the Catawba County Partnership for Children at 828-695-6505.
Latest News
- Come laugh at The Hallelujah Girls
- Time to Register for Pre-School
- The YMCA employs the use of a fitness tracker to help members reach goals
- 2022 NCHSAA INDIVIDUAL WRESTLING STATE TOURNAMENT: 2A/3A QUARTERFINAL RESULTS
- LR Men’s Basketball Coach discusses life and career
- Catawba Valley 2A Conference Basketball Tournament
- Newton Parks and Rec hosts a “Snow Much Fun” cardboard sledding contest
- Kupp caps triple crown season with Super Bowl MVP
Popular Content
Articles
- 2022 NCHSAA INDIVIDUAL WRESTLING STATE TOURNAMENT: 2A/3A QUARTERFINAL RESULTS
- Catawba Valley 2A Conference Basketball Tournament
- Time to Register for Pre-School
- 2021-22 Western Foothills 3A Conference Tournament
- Conover man sentenced to 26 to 33 years in prison for the murder of two people
- Fred T Foard and Bandys are NC State Wrestling Champions
- Lady Tigers varsity basketball’s 4th quarter rally not enough on Saturday; drops to Hickory on the road, 56-48
- NAACP Youth Council to lead Black History Month Celebration meeting
- Newton Parks and Rec hosts a “Snow Much Fun” cardboard sledding contest
- Kupp caps triple crown season with Super Bowl MVP
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.