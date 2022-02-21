273787923_2216185611863615_7402435183704527529_n.png
It's time to register for NC Pre-K for 2022-23!
NC Pre-K is a free preschool for eligible four-year-old children in Catawba County.
There are many classroom locations across the county. If you know of any 4-year-old children who would benefit from participating in Pre-K next school year, please encourage them to apply by May 28th. Applications can be found at the elementary schools, at the Catawba County Partnership for Children or visit our website at https://www.catawbaschools.net/academics/early-childhood
Catawba County Schools is also excited to offer a new Spanish Immersion Pre-K program at our Clyde Campbell location. More info coming soon!
If you have questions, please call the Catawba County Partnership for Children at 828-695-6505.

 

