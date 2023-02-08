This week is School Counselor Week. We would like to thank our middle school counselors for all they do. (pictured here) Follow the ONE for photos and stories from the counties teachers of the month. Photos and stories from school staff, students and so much more.
featured
This week is School Counslor Week
- Special to the O-N-E
-
- Updated
- Comments
Latest News
- Trafficking amounts of fentanyl / meth seized during search
- 5 new members officially inducted into Red Hawk Athletics Hall of Fame
- This week is School Counslor Week
- Award confirms City of Newton’s commitment to financial transparency
- NCHSAA 1A/2A West Swimming Regionals (Feb. 3-4)
- Red Hawks rally late, stun Bobcats in overtime
- Final Women’s Wrestling State Invitational wraps as event heads to a sanctioned State Championship status in 2024
- 42nd Annual Kermit Whisnant Memorial Basketball Tournament (Championship Results, Feb. 3)
Popular Content
Articles
- Carpe Crustum Bakery opens in Newton
- This week is School Counslor Week
- Catawba County Schools announces new Director, Assistant Director
- 42nd Annual Kermit Whisnant Memorial Basketball Tournament
- 42nd Annual Kermit Whisnant Memorial Basketball Tournament (Results through Feb. 1)
- Catawba County Library invites you to take your child to the Library Day
- 42nd Annual Kermit Whisnant Memorial Basketball Tournament to begin on Jan. 31
- 2023 CCS District Spelling Bee Champion is named
- Geppeto’s Pizza celebrates 35 years in Downtown Newton
- 1 driver injured after wreck
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.