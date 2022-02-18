During the course of the past couple of years, the YMCA of Catawba Valley has worked diligently to expand programs and facility renovations. What was named the Building Strong Communities Initiative, they have been able to accomplish improved childcare and early learning spaces, a community kitchen, and multipurpose areas to open up new avenues of programming.
featured
The YMCA employs the use of a fitness tracker to help members reach goals
- By Kate Wimberly
-
- Updated
- Comments
Latest News
- The YMCA employs the use of a fitness tracker to help members reach goals
- 2022 NCHSAA INDIVIDUAL WRESTLING STATE TOURNAMENT: 2A/3A QUARTERFINAL RESULTS
- LR Men’s Basketball Coach discusses life and career
- Catawba Valley 2A Conference Basketball Tournament
- Newton Parks and Rec hosts a “Snow Much Fun” cardboard sledding contest
- Kupp caps triple crown season with Super Bowl MVP
- Maiden Middle Honors Guidance Counselor
- 2021-22 Western Foothills 3A Conference Tournament
Popular Content
Articles
- Maiden Middle Honors Guidance Counselor
- Catawba Valley 2A Conference Basketball Tournament
- Investigators charge four with trafficking
- 2021-22 Western Foothills 3A Conference Tournament
- Conover man sentenced to 26 to 33 years in prison for the murder of two people
- Lady Tigers varsity basketball’s 4th quarter rally not enough on Saturday; drops to Hickory on the road, 56-48
- 2022 NCHSAA INDIVIDUAL WRESTLING STATE TOURNAMENT: 2A/3A QUARTERFINAL RESULTS
- Fred T Foard and Bandys are NC State Wrestling Champions
- Dick’s Cafe sold to devoted employee
- Tigers find new leader for varsity football with promotion of assistant Michael Ramseur
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.