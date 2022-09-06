Hey there! I am Nicole Beltran-Trejo, a senior at Discovery High School in Newton, NC. Over the next few months, I will be working as an intern at the Observer News Enterprise.
During my freshman year of high school, I was able to take an introductory journalism class. There, we were tasked with writing biweekly stories for our school’s online newspaper, dhsnews.net. The focus of DHS News was to write news articles about the events and stories taking place on campus and around our local community. After writing a few stories I started to find that I really enjoyed journalism. I’ve always had a passion for writing but writing news articles felt different. There’s something about the process of writing news articles that’s unique, that special quality makes me enjoy writing even more. Like many other activities, the pandemic stunted my ability to keep writing for DHS News and I stopped writing news articles for a few years. When I heard about the opportunity for an internship where I would be able to learn even more about journalism I jumped at the chance.