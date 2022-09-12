The O-N-E will be Honoring a Teach Of The Month award this year. It will be in The O-N-E on the 3rd Tuesday each month. The winner will get there photo in the paper as well as receive a plaque and goodies from local merchants. So have your school email us today at admanager@observernewsonline to nominate a teacher or call us at 828 464 0221.
The ONE Presents Teacher Of The Month Award
- By Danny Wray
