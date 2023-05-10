coverimage05102021084615AM.jpg

Sun, May 14, 2023 - Sat, May 20, 2023 is NATIONAL POLICE WEEK! The ONE honors all local Police. They are truly everyday heroes. To Honor them we are asking that if you are in Law Enforcement in anyway. Please send us your photo, story, and info. We would like to run it in our paper to honor you and this special week. It is 100% FREE. Email them to admanager@observernewsonline.com

