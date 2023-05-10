Sun, May 14, 2023 - Sat, May 20, 2023 is NATIONAL POLICE WEEK! The ONE honors all local Police. They are truly everyday heroes. To Honor them we are asking that if you are in Law Enforcement in anyway. Please send us your photo, story, and info. We would like to run it in our paper to honor you and this special week. It is 100% FREE. Email them to admanager@observernewsonline.com
featured
Sun, May 14, 2023 - Sat, May 20, 2023 is NATIONAL POLICE WEEK
- By Danny Wray
-
- Updated
- Comments
Latest News
- Foothills Folk Art Festival May 13th
- Foothills Folk Art Festival
- Sun, May 14, 2023 - Sat, May 20, 2023 is NATIONAL POLICE WEEK
- Male & Female Athletes Of The Year
- 2023 Catawba Valley 2A Conference Track & Field Championship (May 4)
- Bunker Hill High School Play
- Bandys Track & Field Meet #1 (April 20)
- Free Mulch for The Community
Popular Content
Articles
- Male & Female Athletes Of The Year
- Sun, May 14, 2023 - Sat, May 20, 2023 is NATIONAL POLICE WEEK
- 2023 Catawba Valley 2A Conference Track & Field Championship (May 4)
- Free Mulch for The Community
- Bunker Hill High School Play
- Bandys Track & Field Meet #1 (April 20)
- Newton Conover Band Variety Show
- Foothills Folk Art Festival May 13th
- Foothills Folk Art Festival
- Stop Sweating Your Finances with Financial Empowerment Initiative
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.