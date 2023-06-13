353676264_989530685798335_3386617547907788534_n.jpg

N-CCS will begin to operate on summer work hours. School personnel and central office staff will be available to answer questions Monday-Thursday from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm. N-CCS central office will be closed the week of July 4th. The district will follow this schedule from June 12, 2023, through August 11, 2023.

