N-CCS will begin to operate on summer work hours. School personnel and central office staff will be available to answer questions Monday-Thursday from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm. N-CCS central office will be closed the week of July 4th. The district will follow this schedule from June 12, 2023, through August 11, 2023.
Summer Schedule For N-CCS
- By Danny Wray
