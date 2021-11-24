Stop by Local Merchants through out Catawba County to WIN $50.00 in Home Town Christmas Bucks. This is FREE and you can enter each week by simply stopping in and registering. This will run Weekly now through the Christmas Season. We enclosed a list of the Local Businesses that is participating. Shop Local and save money as well as keep Money in your Home Town
featured
Stop by Local Merchants and enter to WIN $50 in Home Town Christmas Bucks
- Danny Wray
-
- Updated
- Comments
Latest News
- PREP SPORTS ROUNDUP (NOV. 22-23)
- Stop by Local Merchants and enter to WIN $50 in Home Town Christmas Bucks
- Enter The ONE Best Christmas Tree Contest
- Historical Association of Catawba County wishes you a very Murray Christmas
- SWEET REDEMPTION: Rhodes-Culliver tandem lead charge in Maiden’s 32-20 victory over Salisbury in 3rd round of 2A West playoffs
- Area drug trafficker arrested
- The Corner Table announces Dewey’s Bakery fundraising store location in Newton
- Lions, tigers and an unbearable year at Jack Hanna's zoo
Popular Content
Articles
- Area drug trafficker arrested
- SWEET REDEMPTION: Rhodes-Culliver tandem lead charge in Maiden’s 32-20 victory over Salisbury in 3rd round of 2A West playoffs
- Historical Association of Catawba County wishes you a very Murray Christmas
- The Corner Table announces Dewey’s Bakery fundraising store location in Newton
- Balls Creek Campground to Host First Annual Christmas at The Camp Ground
- ALL RHODES LEAD TO ROME: Ethan Rhodes’ poise in pocket leads Maiden’s 47-0 throttling of foe West Lincoln in 2nd round of 2A West state playoffs
- Last Weekend of The Carolina Renaissance Festival this weekend
- There’s a brand new event venue nestled in the Town of Catawba
- Conover Police Department’s Santa Cops program is currently underway
- Stop by Local Merchants and enter to WIN $50 in Home Town Christmas Bucks
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.