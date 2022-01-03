featured
Start The New Year Off with A Great New Job with The O-N-E
Special to the O-N-E
The Observer News Enterprise and Outlook are look for an inside sales and marketing representative.
The ideal candidate has excellent customer service skills and enjoys working with local businesses and residents. Attention to detail is a must.
This position has a competitive salary and benefits with unlimited earning potential with increased sales. Send resumes to Danny Wray (advertising manager) at admanager@observernewsonline.com
