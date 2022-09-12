The Rotary Club of Newton Conover participated in a community service project for the Catawba County Partnership for Children. The Club chose to help fill their Diaper Pantry, by donating more than 850 diapers!
Rotary Club of Newton Conover supports Partnership for Children
- Special to the O-N-E
