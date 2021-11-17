Residents are Urged to Shop Local for better deals. This upcoming Christmas shopping season is near with Black Friday looming. Most stores are suffering a shortage of employees and products. Your local stores are ready to go this season. Also a Great way to keep home town stores going and a great way for you to save money. Keep up dated in all our publications from now until Christmas for sales, and updates from all our local merchants.
Residents are Urged to Shop Local for better deals
Danny Wray
