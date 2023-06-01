2023 Readers Choice" - "Best Of Catawba County" VOTING is LIVE June 2nd! Go to OBSERVERNEWSONLINE.COM/BESTOF Starting June 2nd for 2 Weeks you can VOTE for Your Favorite Businesses through out Catawba County in Many, Many Categories. You can Vote ONCE a DAY Everyday for 2 Weeks. This shows your support and helps our Local Businesses Grow. Last year we had almost 20,000 VOTES and We want to CRUSH those numbers! WINNING The "BEST OF CATAWBA COUNTY" and just being Nominated & Voted for Shows your Loyalty & Support. So SPREAD the News to Everyone and Start VOTING Friday June 2nd. **REMEMBER to VOTE Daily for 2 WEEKS**
Readers Choice - Best Of Catawba County Voting Opens June 2nd
