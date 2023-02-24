The annual Polar Plunge fundraiser for Special Olympics NC was held this past Saturday at the Hickory Foundation YMCA at their outdoor pool. This event is coordinated through the Hickory Police Department each year with various corporate sponsors. Over $10,000 was raised at this event!
Besides Hickory Police Department, other teams that were present and took the plunge were the Catawba County Sheriff's Office, Hickory YMCA staff, Hickory Elks Lodge and various independent plungers.
Thanks to all who came out and took the plunge into the 53 degree water for a good cause!
Tags
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Conover man is convicted for trafficking opiates
- Polar Plunge
- 29 year old man arrested by Maiden Police on felony drug trafficking charges
- NCHSAA VARSITY BASKETBALL STATE PLAYOFFS SCHEDULE (FEB. 21)
- Fred T. Foard High School starts philanthropic club called “Charity Club”
- Red Hawks top Cavaliers 7-2 in midweek match up
- Lail throws second-straight no hitter; Red Hawks sweep Cobras
- Catawba County Library continues to provide library services during repairs
Popular Content
Articles
- 29 year old man arrested by Maiden Police on felony drug trafficking charges
- Maiden man charged with 8 counts of felony 3rd degree sexual exploitation of a minor
- Lail throws second-straight no hitter; Red Hawks sweep Cobras
- Polar Plunge
- Vehicle discovered in Lake Norman is connected to missing persons investigation
- Trafficking amounts of fentanyl / meth seized during search
- 2023 1A/2A Indoor Track & Field State Championship | Swain County women repeat as East Burke men claim their first team title
- Catawba County Library continues to provide library services during repairs
- Lail tosses no-hitter in Red Hawks’ sweep of Rhinos
- Red Hawks top Cavaliers 7-2 in midweek match up
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.