332190324_2328709210640471_4712263163977738643_n.jpg
The annual Polar Plunge 🥶 fundraiser for Special Olympics NC was held this past Saturday at the Hickory Foundation YMCA at their outdoor pool. This event is coordinated through the Hickory Police Department each year with various corporate sponsors. Over $10,000 was raised at this event! 🥳
Besides Hickory Police Department, other teams that were present and took the plunge were the Catawba County Sheriff's Office, Hickory YMCA staff, Hickory Elks Lodge and various independent plungers.
Thanks to all who came out and took the plunge into the 53 degree water for a good cause!

