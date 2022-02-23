Ashley Perkins, MSN, RN, has been promoted to Vice President of Carolina Caring’s Hospice Services program. Designed to serve patients who face their last six months of life, the program serves patients across a 12-county area in western North Carolina.
Perkins named VP of Carolina Caring’s Hospice Services
- By Michelle Shuler
