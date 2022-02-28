On Thursday evening, 02/24/2022, investigators with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office Special Enforcement Group (SEG) conducted a traffic stop along 7th St Pl SW in Conover after observing a window tint violation. During this stop a Sheriff’s Office K-9 alerted to the presence of narcotics inside the vehicle in question. A search of this vehicle resulted in the seizure of 24 grams of cocaine, 10 Hydrocodone pills, 15 grams of marijuana and a set of scales.
Opioid trafficker arrested in Conover
- Special to the O-N-E
