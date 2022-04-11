featured
Online Catawba K-12 Virtual Learning Program
Online Catawba K-12 Virtual Learning Program offers your family the benefits of a flexible learning schedule while receiving the rigorous NC curriculum...all for free! The deadline to apply for the 2022-2023 school year is Friday, April 15, 2022!
Visit Catawba County Schools or www.catawbaschools.net/academics/online-catawba for more information.
