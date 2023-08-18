Down Town Newton full of Great people and Great Food. Some great jazz music and plenty of ice cream as people walked the streets on Thursday during Old Soldiers Reunion. The week long event saw the street filled and finished the week off with a great turn out for the parade. Follow us for more photos.
Old Soldiers Reunion Week Ends with a Great Turn Out.
