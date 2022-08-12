298028251_484227046876851_2946718174280963613_n.jpg
As we prepare for Reunion 2022, we wish to remind citizens of street closures and parking restrictions.
On Sunday, August 14th, Main Ave & College Ave will be closed due to the Classic Car Show and Cruisin' 2022.
On Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, there will be street closures around the square and detours for live music events.
On Thursday, August 18th (Parade Day), there will be no street parking allowed on Main Ave & College Ave from "D" Street to E. 5th Street. Any vehicles left parked on these two streets will be towed from the parade route by the police department.
Sec. 54-105. - Parking along parade route.
The chief of police shall have the authority, when reasonably necessary, to prohibit or restrict the parking of vehicles along a highway or part thereof constituting a part of the route of a parade. The chief of police shall post signs to such effect, and it shall be unlawful for any persons to park or leave unattended any vehicle in violation thereof. No person shall be liable for parking on a street unposted in violation of this article.
(Code 1972, § 14-32.5; Ord. No. 71.14)
