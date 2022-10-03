#NationalPrincipalMonth is our opportunity to #thankaprincipal We would like to thank our AMAZING team of school leaders for making every day a GREAT day (not just a GOOD day) to work and learn! #MakingEducationBetter#EngageInspireEmpower
October is National Principal Month
