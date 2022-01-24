istockphoto-1005496336-612x612.jpg

The Observer News Enterprise and Outlook are looking for an Office Associate.
The ideal candidate has excellent customer service skills and enjoys working with local businesses and residents. Attention to detail is a must.
This position has a competitive salary and benefits with unlimited earning potential with increased sales. This is a GREAT office job handling phones, classifieds, inside sales. Hours are 8am until 5pm. Send resumes to Danny Wray (advertising manager) at admanager@observernewsonline.com

