Novel opened on June 1st, 2020, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, which delayed their opening. According to the owner, Jeff Allen, they were ready to open prior to that, but waited until lock-down mandates began to lift.
Novel Taproom is expanding outdoor space
