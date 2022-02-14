On Saturday, February 12th at 11am, staff from the Newton Parks and Recreation Department held a contest where individuals and families designed and created their sleds at home using only cardboard, duct tape, glue, paper, and paint. Then, they took their homemade sled and launched down the hill at East Newton Park.
featured
Newton Parks and Rec hosts a “Snow Much Fun” cardboard sledding contest
- By Kate Wimberly
-
- Updated
- Comments
Latest News
- Newton Parks and Rec hosts a “Snow Much Fun” cardboard sledding contest
- Kupp caps triple crown season with Super Bowl MVP
- Maiden Middle Honors Guidance Counselor
- 2021-22 Western Foothills 3A Conference Tournament
- Conover man sentenced to 26 to 33 years in prison for the murder of two people
- NAACP Youth Council to lead Black History Month Celebration meeting
- Lady Tigers varsity basketball’s 4th quarter rally not enough on Saturday; drops to Hickory on the road, 56-48
- Fred T Foard and Bandys are NC State Wrestling Champions
Popular Content
Articles
- Maiden Middle Honors Guidance Counselor
- Investigators charge four with trafficking
- Lady Tigers varsity basketball’s 4th quarter rally not enough on Saturday; drops to Hickory on the road, 56-48
- Dick’s Cafe sold to devoted employee
- Fred T Foard and Bandys are NC State Wrestling Champions
- Tigers find new leader for varsity football with promotion of assistant Michael Ramseur
- Catawba welcomes Cherry Pop’s Soda Shop
- Newton Parks and Recreation rings in Groundhog Day with bingo
- Catawba Farms gears up for this year’s Catawba Valley Festival of the Arts
- Phil has spoken: Six more weeks of winter
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.