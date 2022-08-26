301161766_10159965583782410_6539834325406454491_n.png
This week in N-CHS football history, in recognition of 100 years of Red Devil football, we take a look at Newton-Conover’s career football record. Our Red Devils have played in 1,063 games. Come out to Gurley Stadium tonight at 7:30pm for game number 1,064. The Red Devils take on West Iredell High School. At halftime of the game, N-CCS will also recognize our Red Blazer recipients. 
 
 
 
 
 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 