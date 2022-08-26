featured
Newton-Conover Celebrates 100 years of Football
- By Danny Wray
This week in N-CHS football history, in recognition of 100 years of Red Devil football, we take a look at Newton-Conover’s career football record. Our Red Devils have played in 1,063 games. Come out to Gurley Stadium tonight at 7:30pm for game number 1,064. The Red Devils take on West Iredell High School. At halftime of the game, N-CCS will also recognize our Red Blazer recipients.
