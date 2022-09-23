featured
Newton/Conover Band Fundraising
Newtons 38th Southeastern Classic Marching Band Competition on 10/22. Thousands of people will attend this event, which is advertised through social media, newspapers, and radio. To make this fundraising event successful, we need your help obtaining corporate/business sponsorships and tax deductible donations! The revenue from this event goes directly to Newton Conover Band's ongoing mission to provide quality musical education and opportunities for our students. Please help us by asking businesses that you own, work for, or frequent to support us!
See forms for corporate sponsorship levels.
