The Read-a-thon, which was held from September 12-22, is a friendly nationwide reading competition between NICUs to encourage reading with babies. The Babies With Books Read-a-thon began as a nationwide project in 2020. Since the project began, there have been over 17,000 reading sessions conducted at more than 150 NICUs across the United States. This program began as a student-led project, but the CVMC staff spearheaded the program.
To read more of this article see the Thursday, December 1st edition of the Observer News Enterprise.