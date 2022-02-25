Teacher

Ashley Bandy, age 28 and in her 7th year of teaching, is the winner of the 2022 Burroughs Wellcome Fund Northwest Region Teacher of the Year. The award began at the school level, when she was nominated by one of her peers. After an election process, she was able to move on to the district level. In June of last year, she went to be a regional finalist following submission of a series of essays and an interview process. She then submitted a portfolio, which led to winning the regional level, where she is one of nine out of 100,000 teachers to be selected in the state. On April 1st, Bandy will learn if she is the winner. 

