Grab the kids and plan to attend Newton's inaugural National Night Out set for Aug 2nd from 4:00 -7:00 pm at Southside park!!! Grab a free hot-dog provided by Newton Police Department!!! There will be bounce house, giant slide, yard games and soooo much more!
National Night Out in Newton
- By Danny Wray
