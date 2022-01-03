🚨MISSING PERSON UPDATE ‼️
Cynthia Mitchell is still missing. She was last seen in the Conover area with this unknown Asian male. Here are some better pictures of the black Acura they were driving.
Please Share and help us locate Cynthia!
Conover Police Department
City of Newton Police Department
Hickory Police Department - Official
