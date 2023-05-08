It is that time of the year when the schools will be out for the year. This month The ONE presents the 2022/2023 Teacher of The Year. We also will present the Male & Female High School Athletes of The Year. To vote simply click on the top bar. It is the blue bar and you will see the categories. Voting will be open until Friday May 12th. Then we will announce the winners towards the end of may and they will receive a beautiful plaque and a page dedicated to them. So go vote for your favorite teacher and athlete stars.

