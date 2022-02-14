We would like to recognize Ms. Shalon Scott, Maiden Middle Schools guidance counselor during National School Counselor Week. She creates a nurturing, caring and respectful environment where students feel comfortable coming to her when needed. She teaches Character Education topics within the English classes and sponsors and helps with several clubs. She is the head coach for boys and girls soccer and the assistant coach for girls basketball. She is always willing to help out wherever it is needed during each day and is not only an amazing counselor but an amazing person.
Maiden Middle Honors Guidance Counselor
Danny Wray
