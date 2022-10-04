Loretta Lynn, the Kentucky coal miner’s daughter whose frank songs about life and love as a woman in Appalachia pulled her out of poverty and made her a pillar of country music, has died. She was 90.
Loretta Lynn Passes Away at Age 90
- Special to the O-N-E
