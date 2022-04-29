wilson

Tamra Wilson, local author and columnist, will be reading from her new book, Going Plaid, at the Newton Branch of the Catawba County Library System. Going Plaid in a Solid Gray World, Collected Columns contains 135 short slice-of-life essays that have appeared in area newspapers since 2015. The event will be held upstairs in the library at 6pm on Tuesday, May 3rd. 

