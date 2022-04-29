Tamra Wilson, local author and columnist, will be reading from her new book, Going Plaid, at the Newton Branch of the Catawba County Library System. Going Plaid in a Solid Gray World, Collected Columns contains 135 short slice-of-life essays that have appeared in area newspapers since 2015. The event will be held upstairs in the library at 6pm on Tuesday, May 3rd.
Local author to speak at Newton Library
- By Kate Wimberly
