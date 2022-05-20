Jennifer Alvarado is set to release her latest single “Rock This Way” worldwide on Friday, June 17, 2022. Jennifer Alvarado is a singer/songwriter from Vale, North Carolina. She has been recognized locally for her songwriting and was named ‘One to Watch’ by Nashville Songwriters Association in Spring 2021. She was also named the “2021 Country Artist of the Year” by Indie Star Radio. Her song “Curious” was a Finalist for “Best Pop Song” for the Winter 2022 World Songwriting Awards and won “Best Pop Song” for the Indie Songwriting Awards in Winter 2022. She is currently nominated for five International Singer Songwriter Association Awards, including “Female Vocalist of the Year”, and nominated for a Josie Award for Female Music Video of the Year for “Filthy Water.”
