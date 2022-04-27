279381372_10158888380927934_6076408144161970019_n.jpg

Like to make some EXTRA MONEY? Only working a few hours Monday, Wednesday, and Friday night. It is a Super Easy Job and PAYS WELL. Call 828 464 0221 and ask for Danny. You can also email us admanager@observernewsonline. Please DO NOT Message on Face Book. Call for details. (Call 828 464 0221 for more info. Need reliable transportation and can pick up Monday, Wednesday, and Friday Night each week around Midnight.)

Tags

Recommended for you