featured
Lady Charged with Death Of Her Brother
- By Danny Wray
-
- Updated
- Comments
Tuesday evening July 5th, around 6:30, Newton Police Department officials say officers responded to the report of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle at the Love’s Travel Plaza at 1760 Southfork Drive.
Newton police say officers found David Brandon Land, 30, of Hildebran seriously injured. Land, officers said, had been "run over" by a 2008 Ford Ranger pickup truck. Land was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. He died from his injuries, police said in a release.
Land's sister, Sara Brianna Prestwood, 20, was arrested and charged with murder, the Newton release said. Land was a passenger in the truck driven by his sister, police said.
Latest News
- Beware Of Texting Scam
- Lady Charged with Death Of Her Brother
- Newton Electric Department earns statewide safety award
- Town Of Maiden Celebrates July 4th
- Downtown Newton hosts Annual Independence Day Parade
- NC Extension Office showcases two farms as a part of their Eat Drink Be Local Festival
- Conover Farmers’ Market will host the Helping Hub to give back to the community
- Mountain Creek Park opens
Popular Content
Articles
- Town Of Maiden Celebrates July 4th
- Downtown Newton hosts Annual Independence Day Parade
- 133rd Soldiers Reunion planning under way
- Man charged with murder in Conover
- Beware Of Texting Scam
- Mountain Creek Park opens
- Newton awarded $900,000 through grant
- NC Extension Office showcases two farms as a part of their Eat Drink Be Local Festival
- Conover Farmers’ Market will host the Helping Hub to give back to the community
- Lady Charged with Death Of Her Brother
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.