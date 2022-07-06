292526472_437517798382627_5986884883429857489_n.jpg
Tuesday evening July 5th, around 6:30, Newton Police Department officials say officers responded to the report of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle at the Love’s Travel Plaza at 1760 Southfork Drive.
Newton police say officers found David Brandon Land, 30, of Hildebran seriously injured. Land, officers said, had been "run over" by a 2008 Ford Ranger pickup truck. Land was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. He died from his injuries, police said in a release.
Land's sister, Sara Brianna Prestwood, 20, was arrested and charged with murder, the Newton release said. Land was a passenger in the truck driven by his sister, police said.

