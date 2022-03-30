Since 2018, Summer Carrol, teacher of over 20 years, has been teaching what’s called a “first experience course” at Lenoir Rhyne University. The class is designed for first-year college students to help them have a “home base” as they get acclimated to university culture and demands. The class helps them adjust to the community, teach skills that are crucial to college life, such as studying, writing, and using sources ethically, and possible organizations they can join on-campus.
To read more of this article see the Thursday, March 31st edition of the Observer News Enterprise.