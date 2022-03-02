Kim Williamson, originally from New York, started developing her passion for bread at a young age. At the turn of every new year, it was tradition for her mother to make white sandwich bread, which became one of Williamson’s favorite parts of the year.
featured
Kim’s Kitchen owner reflects on passion for business
- By Kate Wimberly
-
- Updated
- Comments
Latest News
- Kim’s Kitchen owner reflects on passion for business
- Red Hawks softball off to program-best 7-1 start
- Opioid trafficker arrested in Conover
- Balls Creek Archery Team Places 3rd In The State
- SO MUCH PROMISE AHEAD: Geddes’ 34 not enough for Newton-Conover varsity girls basketball as it drops to North Surry, 60-55, on Saturday; Lady Red Devil bigs show great potential moving forward
- NCHS teacher named Teacher of the Year State Finalist
- GEDDES TO THE PROMISED LAND: Lady Red Devils junior guard Cassidy Geddes puts on shooting clinic in 68-59 2nd-round playoff win over Wheatmore
- Perkins named VP of Carolina Caring’s Hospice Services
Popular Content
Articles
- SO MUCH PROMISE AHEAD: Geddes’ 34 not enough for Newton-Conover varsity girls basketball as it drops to North Surry, 60-55, on Saturday; Lady Red Devil bigs show great potential moving forward
- GEDDES TO THE PROMISED LAND: Lady Red Devils junior guard Cassidy Geddes puts on shooting clinic in 68-59 2nd-round playoff win over Wheatmore
- 2022 NCHSAA INDIVIDUAL WRESTLING STATE TOURNAMENT: 2A/3A QUARTERFINAL RESULTS
- Opioid trafficker arrested in Conover
- NCHS teacher named Teacher of the Year State Finalist
- Perkins named VP of Carolina Caring’s Hospice Services
- Catawba Valley 2A Conference Basketball Tournament
- 2021-22 Western Foothills 3A Conference Tournament
- Time to Register for Pre-School
- Come laugh at The Hallelujah Girls
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.