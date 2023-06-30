featured
July 4th Schedule
Catawba County government offices and facilities will observe the Tuesday, July 4 Independence Day holiday as follows:
Catawba County Government offices will be closed and will reopen at 8:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 5.
