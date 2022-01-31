On Tuesday, January 25, 2022 investigators with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office Special Enforcement Group (SEG) conducted traffic stop along the northbound lanes of Highway 16 near the Hwy 150 exit. During this stop investigators discovered approximately six (6) ounces of methamphetamine inside the vehicle. The four occupants of this vehicle were arrested and have been charged with the offenses listed below.
