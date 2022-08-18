Catawba County High School Football kicks off Friday August 19th. With JV action Thursday. Follow the O-N-E for all the action, photos, stats and more. Pick up your hard copy of The High School Football Preview today at your local racks or The O-N-E office at 309 North College Ave Newton.
High School Football Starts Friday
- By Danny Wray
