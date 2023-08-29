✨𝐖𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐨 𝐞𝐱𝐜𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝟏𝟏𝟎 𝐇𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐅𝐚𝐢𝐫!! 🎪
Join us for games, rides, fantastic foods, and more will be featured at the Hickory American Legion Fair!! Open August 30th - September 4th! 💥

