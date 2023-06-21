SAVE THE DATE!
Exodus Ministries Everything FREE Community Outreach
July 22, 2023 from 11:00am - 1:00pm
Ridgeview Recreation Center
115 7th Ave SW in Hickory, NC 28602
Hello everyone and welcome to summer in Hickory! You are invited to our next Exodus Ministries Everything FREE Community Outreach on July 22, 2023 from 11:00am - 1:00pm. We expect a large crowd because we will have so many new clothes and shoes to give away with a better plan to give them out this time. We will also have a lot of furniture to give away as well as NIV large print Bibles, birthday cakes, manicures, face painting, free haircuts, free hot dog lunch, great music by the Exodus Choir and so much more!
