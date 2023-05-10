featured
Foothills Folk Art Festival
- Danny Wray
Eat local! Most of Downtown Newton's great restaurants will be open for Saturday's Foothills Folk Art Festival! Make sure to stop by any of our hometown spots for great food and great people!
3 Little Birds Newton, B-52S American Bar and Grill, Callahan’s Cafe, Carpe Crustum Bakery, Captain Jack's Brews 'N Cues, @Bevana Brewery & Taproom, Burger King, Depot Deli, Dixie's Fish & Chicken Newton, @Geppeto's Pizza of Newton, H&W DRUG CO, Il Bambini Pizzeria, Market Basket 11, Narrow Coffee & Nosh, Novel Taproom, Pour Choices Bottle Shop, The Hen & Egg
