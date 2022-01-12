First chance of snow for Catawba County coming this weekend. Keep up with the chances, stories and more with The ONE. Looks Like Catawba County may get some SNOW This Weekend!. If we are lucky enough to see some snow. Take some photos of your kids outside playing, making a snowman, snow angels etc. Email them to us at admanager@observernewsonline.com. Love to put them in the paper.
Latest News
- Depot Deli holds ribbon cutting in Newton
- First Chance of Snow for 2022.
- Narrow Coffee & Nosh expands business
- ENERGIZER BUNNY: Callie Stamey’s double-double night leads to Maiden’s huge 53-49 OT win over rival Lady Trojans on Friday; snaps 6-game losing streak
- Newton receives financial reporting award for 36th consecutive year
- Geddes’ near triple-double sparks Newton-Conover’s 61-38 road victory over Lady Tigers on Wednesday night
- Catawba County Manager Mick Berry to retire
- Covid Patients Soar in Catawba
Popular Content
Articles
- Depot Deli holds ribbon cutting in Newton
- ENERGIZER BUNNY: Callie Stamey’s double-double night leads to Maiden’s huge 53-49 OT win over rival Lady Trojans on Friday; snaps 6-game losing streak
- Covid Patients Soar in Catawba
- Newton receives financial reporting award for 36th consecutive year
- Geddes’ near triple-double sparks Newton-Conover’s 61-38 road victory over Lady Tigers on Wednesday night
- First Chance of Snow for 2022.
- Newton man charged with murder
- Catawba County Manager Mick Berry to retire
- Gibbs, Lowman spark Blue Devils’ 69-54 home victory over Foard on Wednesday night
- Start The New Year Off with A Great New Job with The O-N-E
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.