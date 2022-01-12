words-for-snow-AdobeStock_301401130.jpg
First chance of snow for Catawba County coming this weekend. Keep up with the chances, stories and more with The ONE. Looks Like Catawba County may get some SNOW This Weekend!. If we are lucky enough to see some snow. Take some photos of your kids outside playing, making a snowman, snow angels etc. Email them to us at admanager@observernewsonline.com. Love to put them in the paper.

