The Newton Parks and Recreation Department’s Fall Breeze & Autumn Leaves Yard Sale that was scheduled Saturday, September 10th from 6:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Southside Park, has been canceled. It is rescheduled for Saturday, September 17th. The ONE edition for the 10th had already been sent to press by the time this decision was made. 

