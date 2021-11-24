istockphoto-1170077413-612x612.jpg

Decorated gold Christmas tree with presents for new year isolated on white background

 IvanMikhaylov

Its beginning to look a lot like CHRISTMAS. We want to see you Family Christmas Tree. We are having a FREE CONTEST. Send us A Photo of your Family Christmas Tree. Love to see it with your family, pets etc standing next to it. Not only may we put it in the paper. But we will pick a GRAND PRIZE WINNER That will WIN A 4 Pack of Tickets to The Green Room in Newton. So email us Your FAMILY CHRISTMAS TREE Photo so the Entire County can see your Christmas Spirit. The Deadline to enter is DECEMBER 15th. Email them to us at ADMANAGER@OBSERVERNEWSONLINE.COM

