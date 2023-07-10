347629393_654133726754998_8691030592725456668_n.jpg
On July 12, Duke Energy will be testing sirens around the McGuire nuclear station between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. No public action will be necessary. Also on July 12, emergency response agencies from several area counties will be participating in exercises on Lake Norman and surrounding roads between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. within McGuire’s emergency planning zone, which includes a small part of southeastern Catawba County. These are only exercises and are not related to the scheduled siren testing. No public action will be necessary.

