On July 12, Duke Energy will be testing sirens around the McGuire nuclear station between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. No public action will be necessary. Also on July 12, emergency response agencies from several area counties will be participating in exercises on Lake Norman and surrounding roads between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. within McGuire’s emergency planning zone, which includes a small part of southeastern Catawba County. These are only exercises and are not related to the scheduled siren testing. No public action will be necessary.
Recommended for you
Latest News
Popular Content
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.